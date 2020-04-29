Posted by admin

Obituary: Dr. Robert Smotherman, 78, Bardstown

Dr. Robert Smotherman, 78, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 22, 1941, in Murfreesboro, Tenn.. He was the retired superintendent of Bardstown City Schools, the founder of Bardstown Foundation For Excellence In Public Education, the President of National Association of Year-Round Schools, a member of Kiwanis Club, and Bardstown United Methodist Church, where he was a Sunday School Teacher, Finance Committee Chairman, and always involved. He loved his family and education.

DR. ROBERT SMOTHERMAN

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ridley and Gene Smotherman.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice Ray Smotherman; four children, Laura (John) King, Susan (Ken) Rapier, Rob (Sarah Hite) Smotherman, all of Bardstown, and David (Kristen) Smotherman of Louisville; 11 grandchildren, Robert Ferguson, David Ferguson, Mary Grace Rapier, Will Rapier, Matthew Smotherman, Ava Smotherman, Deven King, Tanner King, Katie Harster, Jack Ballard, and Annie Ballard.

His service will be private with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may go to Flaget Cancer Center, Bardstown Foundation For Excellence In Public Education, or Bardstown United Methodist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-