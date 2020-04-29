Posted by admin

Wednesday update: Health dept. reports 1 new COVID-19 case in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 — Nelson County has one additional COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

New cases were also reported in Hardin County with 3 new cases and 1 new case in Meade County.

The additional cases raise the six-county Lincoln Trail district’s case total to 99.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 39

LaRue 5

Marion 16

Meade 12

Nelson 22

Washington 5

NELSON STATISTICS. According to the district health department, of the 22 cases in Nelson County, two individuals remain hospitalized, six are on home isolation, and 14 have recovered.

CENSUS INFO. In his daily 5 p.m. COVID-19 updates, Gov. Andy Beshear has been reminding Kentuckians to complete the 2020 Census.

Between March 12-20, each home should have received an invitation to respond to a short questionnaire online, by phone, or by mail.

The census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, policy makers, and many others use to provide daily services, products, and support for the community. Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources based on census data. Funding resources to support community assets such as public health, local libraries, Head Start, and school breakfast programs. The results of the census also determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.

The response to the Census in the Lincoln Trail District has been very good, with Nelson County leading the district in percentage of households who have completed the Census.

The response rate for the state of Kentucky is 56.7%. In our counties, the response rates are as follows: Hardin—60.8%, LaRue—61.6%, Marion—60.6%, Meade—59.5%, Nelson—65.1% and Washington—63.6%.

