Beshear outlines Healthy At Work initiative to safely re-open Kentucky businesses

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 — Gov. Andy Beshear provided Kentuckians with a look at his Healthy At Work initiative that is designed to open Kentucky’s businesses in a safe and systematic manner.

GOV. ANDY BSHEAR

He outlined the Healthy At Work initiative during his 5 p.m. press conference Wednesday from Frankfort.

SOME BUSINESSES CAN REOPEN MAY 11. Gov. Beshear said some non-essential business sectors will be allowed to re-open on May 11 — provided they meet the state’s guidelines for safely doing so.

The businesses include manufacturing, construction, professional services (limited to half their staff); vehicle dealerships and boat dealerships; pet grooming and boarding, and horse racing that can be held without fans present.

CHURCHES, RETAIL OPEN MAY 20. Provided there has not been a spike in new virus cases, Beshear said that churches may be able to resume in-person worship services but will need to follow social distancing guidelines while doing so. Non-essential retail businesses will also be able to re-open, again, with proper social distancing and other precautions in place.

HAIR SALONS OPEN MAY 25. If there has been no sudden increase in COVID-19 cases, hair salons, barber shops and cosmotology businesses will be allowed to reopen May 25 as long as social distancing measures are in place.

Gatherings of 10 people or fewer will also be allowed starting May 25th as well.

PHASE 1 REQUIREMENTS. Businesses that open on the listed dates must also comply with Phase 1 of the Healthy At Work program. The 10 requirements include:

Continue to allow telework where possible.

Return-to-work must be phased

Businesses must provide on-site temperature checks of customers.

Employees must wear masks and other PPE as required.

Common areas (like break rooms, dining rooms) must be closed.

Social distancing must be observed by employees and customers\

The business must limit face-to-face meetings

The business must provide hand sanitizer or hand washing stations

Businesses must provide special accomodations for employees who are at-risk and vulnerable to the virus, and those who will not be able to have child care for their children.

Businesses must have a testing plan, i.e., a plan for where they will send customers and employees for COVID-19 testing should they exhibit symptoms.

Beshear said that the reopening plans will only move forward if the number of cases do not climb significantly as businesses reopen.

If the number of new COVID-19 cases spikes, the reopening plans may be put on pause or rolled back.

“Everything up here is fluid, dependnig on the Coronavirus,” Beshear said, “We cannot allow ourselves to have that second spike.”

Beshear emphasized that the possibility of a second surge of new cases remains as businesses try to reopen.

PHASE 2 IN JUNE. He said that other businesses will need to wait until June at the earliest to re-open, including in-person dining at restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, campgrounds, youth sports, public pools, and daycares.

Visit Kentucky’s coronavirus website, kycovid19.ky.gov, for more guidance about the disease and learn how to sign up for testing.

