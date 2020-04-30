Posted by admin

Chamber director: ‘Software glitch’ led to member listing errors in Nelson Co. Guide

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 — The Kentucky Standard has agreed to republished the Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber of Commerce membership directory that was recently published in the Nelson County Guide after the member directory contained incorrect information.

According to an email to chamber members sent Wednesday, April 29, 2020, by Lisa Thomas, the chamber’s interim executive director, she explained that the Guide’s six-page chamber membership directory contained incorrect phone numbers.

The newspaper attributed the errors to a software glitch.

The email to chamber members included a statement from the newspaper:

Due to an unfortunate software glitch on the part of the Kentucky Standard, the directory of Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber of Commerce members that published in the 2020 Nelson County Guide displayed incorrectly.

We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused the readers of the Kentucky Standard, the Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber of Commerce and the members of the Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber of Commerce.

In response to this error on our part, we will be publishing a corrected version of the directory listings in the Sunday, May 3rd, Kentucky Standard. Also, we will publish the directory listings in future 2020 editions of the Kentucky Standard, as space allows.

Thomas noted the chamber has its own printed membership directory as well as an online member directory at http://members.bardstownchamber.com/list/.

-30-