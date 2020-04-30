Posted by admin

Obituary: Andrew Ray Travis, 58, Louisville

Andrew Ray Travis, 58, of Louisville, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at University Hospital in Louisville. He was a Baptist by faith. He was a loving father, grandpa and avid Kentucky Wildcat fan. He was a beloved son and brother who will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Ray Travis; one sister, Cassandra Jones; and one brother, Clifford Scott Travis.

He is survived by his mother, Thelma Thurman Travis; two sons, Aaron Travis (Mandy) of Bardstown and Derek Travis of Hillview;

his siblings

three sisters, Amy Flowers of Denver, Colo., Valeria Fisher of Elkton, and Cynthia Travis of Bardstown; two sons, Patrick Travis of Lebanon Junction and Stuart Travis of Lebanon Junction; five grandchildren Noah Travis, Jocelyn Travis, Selina Travis, Alice Travis and Gwen Travis; and his beloved dog, Chase.

The funeral is private with burial in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

