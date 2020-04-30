Posted by admin

Obituary: Mike ‘Arlo’ Guthrie, 68, Bardstown

Mike “Arlo” Guthrie, 68, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 22, 1952, in Bardstown. He was a Vietnam Veteran, and retired from Disney as an artist.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Shirley Guthrie; and one sister, Terry Hagan.

He is survived by two daughters, Kate Guthrie (Aaron) Hurst of New Haven and Laura (J.T.) Webb of Bardstown; one son, Noah Guthrie of Bardstown; seven brothers and sisters, Scarlett Hibbs, Jamie (Ronel) Richardson, Richard “Tink” (Lucia) Guthrie and Ben (Angela) Guthrie, all of Bardstown, Pat (Kathie) Guthrie of Ruidoso, N.M., Danny (Theresa) Guthrie of Cox’s Creek, and Sally Guthrie of Acworth, Ga.; three grandchildren, Frye Brothers, Kaylie Hurst, and Wyliee Hurst; several nieces and nephews; the mother of his children, Patty Fox of Bardstown; and a special friend, Carol Elliott of Bardstown.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

