Drama association cancels 2020 season for Foster musical, Live at the Park concerts

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 30, 2020 — For the first summer since 1959, the sounds of the music of Stephen C. Foster will not be performed under the stars as part of the historic “Stephen Foster Story.”

Known local as simply “The Drama,” the 2020 season of the summer musical has been canceled, according to a press release issued today by the Stephen Foster Drama Association.

The cancellation also includes performances of Mamma Mia!, the second musical planned for the 2020 season, and the entire “Live at the Park Concert Series.”

The decision was based on the state’s current guidelines for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the release stated. The health and safety of performers, guests and employees is the drama’s main concern.

If restrictions allow, the Drama Association may be able to schedule concerts for later this year, in late summer or early fall.

“Our pride in the legacy of the Stephen Foster Drama Association and our community is the driving force behind this decision,” according to Johnny Warren, the drama’s executive artistic director.

“We have considered several different scenarios to avoid the loss of our 2020 season, but none allow us to remain financially stable while adhering to the state guidelines,” he said. “Right now we have to make this difficult sacrifice to protect the legacy of The Stephen Foster Story for the next generation.”

The decision was made more difficult following the tremendous community support that surfaced after the state’s decision to close the J. Dan Talbott Amphitheatre.

“For the first time in 62 years, Kentucky’s Official Outdoor Musical will not be performed and that is heartbreaking. However, our highest priority has to be the safety of our local, national and international audience, our employees and our community. We hope you will join us again when we re-open in 2021.”

For those who have never seen the musical, the Stephen Foster Story has been performed at the J. Dan Talbott Amphitheatre in Bardstown for 61 years. The show celebrates music, history and our state song – My Old Kentucky Home.

TICKET REFUNDS, EXCHANGE, DONATION. Those who have already purchased tickets for the 2020 will have the option of rescheduling their tickets for the 2021 season, a refund of the ticket price, or making them a tax-deductible donation to the Stephen Foster Drama Association as a way to help support the drama.

For information, contact info@stephenfoster.com, or visit www.StephenFoster.com/tickets.

