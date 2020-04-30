Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail health dept. reports 1 new COVID-19 case Thursday in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 30, 2020 — Nelson County has one additional COVID-19 case reported Thursday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

New cases were also reported in Hardin County with 4 new cases and 1 new case in Marion County.

The additional cases raise the six-county Lincoln Trail district’s case total to 106.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 43

LaRue 5

Marion 17

Meade 12

Nelson 23

Washington 5

NELSON STATISTICS. According to the district health department, just 1 of the Nelson County’s 23 cases remains hospitalized. Seven patients remain on home isolation, and 15 have recovered — one more than yesterday.

PANDEMIC RESTRICTIONS MAKING A DIFFERENCE. According to the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, the actions federal, state and local governments have taken to try to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus have been successful.

While these steps have caused major disruptions in our lives and in how we do things, the silver lining is that the result is that many states are seeing their new case numbers planteau.

As a result, many governors have already eased restrictions or are planning to ease them.

Gov. Andy Beshear has outlined guidelines for a gradual reopening of the state’s businesses and industries, and these began earlier this week with the reopening of some healthcare services.

Starting with health care served two purposes: as the state’s economy is slowly restarted, healthcare facilities have time to build medical resources and are better prepared to deal with any spike in COVID-19 cases; and it allows leaders to get a glimpse of how citizens will respond to the strict measures needed to open additional businesses.

Contingent on what is seen in healthcare, a broader reopening of Phase1 will begin May 11th. This would allow certain parts of the business sector to open their doors. If there is not a surge in COVID-19 cases from the May 11th openings, then additional businesses will be allowed to return to operation on May 20th and May 25th.

All phases are subject to roll back or delay should public health officials see a spike in new cases. Businesses are encouraged to look at their processes and to start preparing now for what a safe reopening could look like in their industry.

-30-