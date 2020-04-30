Posted by admin

Pandemic restrictions force B’town Rotary Club to postone Wine & Cheese Festival

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 30, 2020 — The Bardstown Rotary Club announced today that the 45h Annual Wine and Cheese Festival — scheduled for May 30, 2020 — is being indefinitely postponed.

Rotary President Kenny Fogle attributed the postponement to the restrictions in place due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The club is looking to reschedule the event for early August 2020.

“With Governor Beshear’s orders limiting crowds no larger than 10 people to gather, it would make this event impossible to host at this time,” Fogle said.

The Wine and Cheese Festival is a major fundraiser for the Rotary Club. The club uses the funds it raises to help local causes and organizations that serve the people of Nelson County.

KENNY FOGLE

In the past year, the Bardstown Rotary Club has made more than $50,000 in grants to a variety of local causes and organizations.

“We hope to continue this as we move into the next year and am looking at several ways to keep this community service alive for Bardstown and Nelson County,” Fogle said.

The club is looking for new members who would like to consider community service in the Rotary Club as a way to help local families, friends, neighbors and co-workers in our area.

For more information on the Bardstown Rotary Club, visit www.BardstownRotaryClub.org.

-30-