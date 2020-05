Posted by admin

Video: Rep. Brett Guthrie discusses federal COVID-19 relief measures

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 30, 2020 — U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, who represents Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District, held a press conference Thursday, April 30, 2020, via Zoom.

Guthrie talked about the recent COVID-19 relief legislation and Congressional plans for future relief that will include state and local governments. Running time: 57 minutes.

