Obituary: Jean Foreman May, 77, formerly of Bardstown

Jean Foreman May, 77, of Corydon, Ind., formerly of Bardstown, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Harrison Springs Health Center in Corydon, Ind. She was the daughter of William and Ione May, born in Danville May 3, 1942. She grew up in Bardstown and graduated from Bardstown High School in 1960. She attended Western Kentucky University and graduated with a Degree in Art Education. She taught art in the Louisville Public School System and worked as a secretary in Louisville. She then moved to Montgomery, Ala., and worked in the Office of the Lt. Governor of Alabama and other secretarial positions.

After receiving a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice and Public Safety from Auburn University at Montgomery, she returned to Kentucky and ended her career working in the Office of the Kentucky Attorney General for more than 19 years. She finished her years as the Librarian of the Department’s Law Library. She retired to Bardstown in 2008. Her greatest interest was in creative arts and painting. She enjoyed shopping, loved classic movies, and was an avid UK fan.

She is survived by two sisters, Anne May (John) Hamilton of Bardstown and Marybeth May (Dennis) Stork of Corydon, Ind.; two brothers, John Darrell May of Owensboro and William Albert May of Lexington; two nieces, Sharon May Paulson of Elgin, Ill., and Mary Ruth Hamilton Picou of New Orleans, La.; one nephew, Leo Haydon Hamilton of Singapore; two great-nieces, Paige Paulson of Elgin, Ill., and Audrey Hamilton of Singapore; two great-nephews, Ethan Bruce Erhardt and Aaron Vaughn Erhardt, both of New Orleans, La.

Her services will be private with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

