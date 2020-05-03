Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail: No new COVID-19 cases reported in Nelson County since Thursday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, May 2, 2020 — Nelson County has no additional COVID-19 cases reported since Thursday, according to the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

On Friday, two new cases were reported in Meade County. On Saturday, 4 new cases were reported in Hardin County. The new cases bring the six-county Lincoln Trail district total to 111 cases.

The total number of cases per county as of Saturday are as follows:

Hardin 47

LaRue 5

Marion 17

Meade 14

Nelson 23

Washington 5

Of the 111 cases in the Lincoln Trail District, 104 of those cases are on home isolation or have been released from monitoring.

NELSON COUNTY VIRUS STATISTICS. According to the district health department, none of the Nelson County cases is hospitalized. Of the 23 cases, 19 have recovered, which is 4 more individuals who have recovered since Thursday’s update.

TESTING RAMPING UP. As testing increases in the six-county Lincoln Trail District, the results will confirm what health officials have known all along — that 80 percent of people who may test positive for COVID-19 will never have symptoms.

But the ease of transmitting the virus from person to person means that as our economy opens back up, we will all need to understand that our “normal” has changed for the near future.

Gov. Andy Beshear is requiring businesses who re-open to have their employees to wear masks. This directive also applies to the general public — anyone who leaves their home for work, medical care, grocery shopping, etc., will need to make a mask a part of their everyday wardrobe.

Even as businesses reopen, for those Kentuckians considered most at-risk for serious complications from COVID-19, following Beshear’s “Healthy At Home” guidelines will continue — for avoiding the spread of the virus in hopes of saving countless lives.

We must ensure we are doing all we can as citizens to protect those at highest risk of severe complications. Until a vaccine or medical treatment is approved for COVID-19, we will need to continue to stay vigilant to avoid a surge in new virus cases in our communities.

