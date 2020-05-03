Posted by admin

Obituary: Darrell Wayne Underwood, 56, Buffalo

Darrell Wayne Underwood, 56, of Buffalo, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Marion County in a car accident. He was born July 29, 1963, in LaRue County to the late Bruce Earl and Bessie Catherine Sprowls Underwood. He was a Baptist by faith. He was a famer he loved the outdoors and working on his farm.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Jacob Wayne Underwood; one sister, Wilma Sims; one brother, Tony Earl Underwood; and a special nephew, Anthony Wayne Underwood.

He is survived by one daughter, Amy Katheryn Underwood of Greensburg; two sons, Lucas Wade Underwood of Buffalo, and Timmy Earl Stephens of Greensburg; six sisters, Joyce Underwood of Campbellsville, Kay Ehlers of Louisville, Barbara (John) Williams of Central City, Sandy Underwood of Henderson, Pamela Mardeney of Baldwin, Md., and Janet Underwood of Magnolia; one brother, Ronnie (Shirley) Underwood of Buffalo; four grandchildren, Bruce Wayne Underwood, Logan Carter Russell, Alice Grace Russell, and Melanie Kay Stephens.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

