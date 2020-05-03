Posted by admin

Obituary: Linda Norman, 69, New Haven

Linda Norman, 69, of New Haven, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 4, 1951, in Nelson County. She was a self-employed house cleaner, a homemaker and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Margie Donahue; and one brother, Randall Donahue.

She is survived by two daughters, Sabrina Hornback of New Haven and Christy Rice (Kenny) of Bardstown; one son, David Norman (Stephanie) of New Haven; six sisters, Kathleen Norman and Barbara Ann Martin, both of New Haven, Darlene Wade of Cox’s Creek, Diane Cecil and Janice Taylor, both of Bardstown, and Jeannette Boone of Howardstown; three brothers, Rickey Donahue, Danny Donahue, and Wayne Donahue, all of New Haven; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

The services will be private with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

