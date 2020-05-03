Posted by admin

Obituary: Dorothy Nally, 95, Cox’s Creek

Dorothy Nally, 95, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born Dec. 19, 1924, in Nelson County. She retired from The Louisville Store, and was a member of Bardstown United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Elizabeth Kirsch; three sisters, Mary Walker, Louise Parrish, and Lydia Mae Dugan; two brothers, Eugene Kirsch and Louis Kirsch; and grandson, Kevin Seiver Nally.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Denham Nally of Cox’s Creek; one daughter, Lottie Nally Winkler of Bardstown; one son, Ronald (Linda) Nally of Bardstown; one brother, Hugh (Linda) Kirsch; four grandchildren, Alex Nally, Erin Nally, Niki (Johnny) Howard, and Chad Winkler; 11 great-grandchildren, Trey, Ty, Jennifer, Rachel, Jacob, Chase, Sammi, Owen, Caden, Grant, and Brooklyn; and several nieces and nephews.

The services will be private, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

