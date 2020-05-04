Posted by admin

Obituary: Linda Kay Day, 70

Linda Kay Day, 70, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Norton Hosparus Health in Louisville. She was born Aug. 2, 1949, in Louisville to the late Roy Sr, and Mary Louise Hartlauf Day.

She is survived by two sisters, Joan Huebner and Lucy Long, both of Cox’s Creek; one brother, Kenneth Day of Florida; and three nephews, Royce Day and Fred Day, both of Louisville and Sean Long of Cox’s Creek.

The family followed her wishes for cremation with a private burial.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

