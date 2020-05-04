Posted by admin

Health dept. reports 1 new COVID-19 case reported in Nelson Count Monday

Monday, May 4, 2020 — Nelson County has one additional COVID-19 case reported Monday afternoon by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The health department reports today there are 115 cases of COVID-19 in the Lincoln Trail District.

The six-county district reports its second death due to the COVID-19 virus, a patient in Hardin County. The first death was a patient in Meade County.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 50 (2 on Sunday, 1 additional on Monday)

LaRue 5

Marion 17

Meade 14

Nelson 24 (1 new case reported today)

Washington 5

NELSON COUNTY STATISTICS. Of Nelson County’s 24 cases, one case remains in the hospital. Four patients are on home isolation, and 19 of the 24 cases have fully recovered.

CLEANING VS. DISINFECTION. As our businesses reopen, it is important to remember the difference between cleaning and disinfection. Cleaning refers to removing dirt and germs from surfaces.

Cleaning doesn’t kill germs, it only reduces the number of germs present.

Disinfecting is the process of using chemicals to kill germs on surfaces. Disinfecting does not clean dirty surfaces or remove germs, but by killing germs on a surface after cleaning, it further lowers the risk of spreading disease.

Businesses should evaluate their space and develop a plan to make their facility as safe as possible to reopen and stay open while complying with the Governor’s guidelines. Workplaces should determine which surfaces just need routine cleaning and which frequently touched surfaces (such as light switches, countertops, and doorknobs) need cleaning and disinfection. They should look at what items can be relocated or removed entirely to avoid contact by multiple people. This is especially important for items that are soft and porous and challenging to disinfect. Most disinfectants should not be applied to items used by children, especially ones they might put in their mouths.

Managers also need to plan for the safety of custodial staff and others responsible for cleaning and disinfection duties. These staff members are at increased risk of being exposed to the virus and to the toxic effects of some cleaning agents. Cleaning staff should be provided with appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves.

Businesses will need to obtain an adequate supply of hand sanitizer and soap for staff and patrons. Facilities must be careful not to overuse or stockpile supplies—this can result in shortages for others at this critical time.

