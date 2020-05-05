Posted by admin

Homemakers group extends college scholarship application deadline to June 1

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nelson County Homemakers have extended the deadline to June 1, 2020, to apply for the Verna Richardson Homemakers Scholarship

All high school seniors or students currently enrolled in college or planning to return to college are eligible to apply. Priority will be given to students who plan to major in Family and Consumer Science, Agriculture, or a related field.

To pick up a scholarship application, stop by the Nelson County Extension Office, 317 South Third St. in Bardstown, or visit the extension website http://extension.ca.uky.edu/.

