Obituary: Henry Marion Underwood Jr., 67, Bardstown

Henry Marion Underwood Jr., 67, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born April 30, 1953, in New Hope.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Marion Underwood Sr. and Dorothy Underwood; one daughter, Tabitha Underwood; and one son, Timothy Underwood.

He is survived by two daughters, Jancita (Danny) Jeffires of New Haven and Angela (Glenn) Smith of Bardstown; one son, Jeremiah (Carrie) Underwood of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Nancy Mitchell; one brother, Buck Underwood; seven grandchildren, Josh, Johnny, Cali, Jeremiah II, Jerrod, Cara, and Jordann; two great-grandchildren, Holden and Brooklyn; and seven nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

