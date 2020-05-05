Posted by admin

Obituary: Melissa Fox, 47, Lebanon Junction

Melissa Fox, 47, of Lebanon Junction, died peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of the Bullitt County Rod and Gun Club.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Wilma Evelyn “Sue” Parsley Ryan; one nephew, Colton Ford; and her grandparents.

Survivors include two sons, Zachary Bennington of Shepherdsville and Ryan Fox of Lebanon Junction; her father, Harold Ryan; five sisters, Sharold Moser (John) of Washington, Rhonda Tinnell (Jim) of Bardstown, Pam Larimore (Punkin) of Upton, Paula McDaniel (Joe) of Cynthiana and Robin Steere (Doug) of Boston; 20 nieces and nephews; and five great-nieces and nephews.

The funeral, burial and visitation will be private.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-