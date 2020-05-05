Posted by admin

Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln Trail region; no new cases here

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, May 4, 2020 — Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in the six-county region of the Lincoln Trail District Health Department on Tuesday.

The additional cases mean the district now has 119 COVID-19 cases. This figure includes 10 people who are hospitalized; 23 on home isolation; and 84 individuals who have recovered.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 52

LaRue 5

Marion 17

Meade 16

Nelson 24

Washington 5

NELSON COUNTY STATISTICS. Of Nelson County’s 24 cases, two individuals are now hospitalized. One patient is on home isolation, and 21 has fully recovered.

COVID-19 STILL ACTIVE LOCALLY. As the state’s businesses gear up to reopen, the Lincoln Trail Health Department reminds people that COVID-19 is still active in our communities. There is still much that is unknown about the virus, making its future course highly unpredictable. This should not create fear, but instead serve as a gentle reminder of what we must continue to do to reduce the spread of the virus.

Allowing history to guide our actions may help prevent a potential surge in future COVID-19 cases.

History teaches us that we must continue to avoid large crowds, use healthy at home measures, and practice social distancing. These same public health measures were instrumental in preventing a surge in historical cases and have helped to reduce the number of cases Kentucky has experienced thus far.

The number of new cases in Kentucky may have reached a plateau, but that does not mean that cases of COVID-19 are declining. We must implement what we have learned from history as Kentucky begins to reopen. It is critical that these public health measures are not abandoned too soon.

We must continue to wear cloth masks in public, wash our hands frequently, cover our coughs and sneezes, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

These are simple but effective steps that can slow the transmission of COVID-19 and assist in preventing a future spike in cases.

-30-