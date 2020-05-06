Posted by admin

Obituary: Edward Wesley ‘Ed’ Coulter, 85, Bloomfield

Edward Wesley “Ed” Coulter, 85, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born Oct. 25, 1934, in Nelson County to the late Elmer Dewitt and Addie Rae Taylor Coulter. He was a retired mechanic for Charlie Tingle’s Used Cars, attended Greens Chapel Methodist Church and loved camping and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Coulter; two sons, James Wesley Coulter and Paul Edward Coulter; one sister, Vernia Irene Gray; and two brothers, Elmer Coulter Jr. and Bobby Coulter.

He is survived by two daughters, Rhonda L. Coulter of Bloomfield and Mary Angela (Roger) Hornback of New Haven; two brothers, Harry Coulter of Taylorsville and James “Jimmy” (Carolyn) Coulter of Elizabeth, Ind.; one daughter-in-law, Sandy Coulter of Louisville; four grandchildren, Brandy Ferguson (Nick) Herzberg, Amanda (Donny) Jones of Willisburg, David Coulter of Florida, and Paul “P.E.” (Katrina) Coulter of Louisville; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is prviate.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

