Lincoln Trail health dept. reports 4 new COVID-19 cases in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, May 5, 2020 — Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nelson County Wednesday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

One new case was also reported in LaRue County, and one new case was reported in Hardin County. The additional cases mean the district now has 125 COVID-19 cases.

Of the four new cases in Nelson County:

the first patient is a 64-year-old woman from the Fairfield area who is in a Louisville hospital;

the second patient is a 66-year-old Bardstown woman who is in quarantine at home;

the third patient is a 51-year-old Bardstown woman in quarantine at home;

the fourth is a 66-year-old Bardstown woman who is also in quarantine at home.

Additionally, one of the Hardin County COVID-19 cases (and counted as a Hardin County case) is staying with family in Nelson County.

NELSON COUNTY CASES. Two Nelson County cases remain hospitalized; five are on home isolation; and 21 have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT. Of the 125 cases in the six-county Lincoln Trail District, 10 patients are hospitalized; 28 are on home isolation; and 85 have recovered.

-30-