Posted by admin

Obituary: Heather Renea Brown, 27, formerly of Springfield

Heather Renea Brown, 27, of Danville, formerly of Springfield, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her residence.

HEATHER RENEA BROWN

She is survived by her father, Tony Brown of Lebanon; one brother, Tommy Brown of Elizabethtown; her maternal grandfather, Donnie O’Bryan of Springfield; an aunt, Laura Dean of Willisburg; and two cousins, Austin and Luke Dean of Springfield.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic services will be private for immediate family only. Burial will be St. Rose Cemetery.

A memorial mass will be held later this year at St. Rose Catholic Church with an announcement to be made prior to that time.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-