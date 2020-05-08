Posted by admin

One new COVID-19 case in Nelson County; more testing sites available in the area

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 6, 2020 — Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in the six-county Lincoln Trail District. This brings the district’s total of cases to 132 cases.

One new case was reported Thursday in Nelson County. Local sources say the patient is a 68-year-old female who lives in the New Haven area. She is on quarantine at home.

Five new cases were reported Thursday in Hardin County, and one new case was reported in Meade County.

NELSON COUNTY CASES. Two Nelson County cases remain hospitalized; six are on home isolation; and 21 have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT. Of the 132 cases in the six-county Lincoln Trail District, 9 patients are hospitalized; 32 are on home isolation; and 88 have recovered.

The Lincoln Trail District Health Department also reported one newl COVID-19-related death on Thursday in Hardin County.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 58

LaRue 6

Marion 17

Meade 17

Nelson 29

Washington 5

TESTING IN BARDSTOWN. COVID-19 testing is available in Bardstown at the First Care Clinic at 110 West John Rowan Blvd. in front of Krogers.

First Care launched its drive-thru testing on April 15, 2020, and has testing available 7 days a week. Those who seek COVID-19 testing can check in and register online at https://firstcareclinics.com/medical-locations/bardstown-ky/.

MORE TESTING IN E’TOWN. Thanks to a state partnership with Kroger, COVID-19 drive-thru testing will be available May 12 through May 14, 2020 at John Hardin High School, 384 W A Jenkins Road in Elizabethtown.

The site will be open for testing from 8:30 am -5:30 pm. To register for testing, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

As in many other testing side, the tests provided by Kroger at John Hardin High School will be a self-administered nasal swab. Clients will be required to remain in their own vehicles. A trained medical volunteer will observe to ensure the sample is taken correctly. There are no out-of-pocket costs for testing. Results can take anywhere from two to five days.

The period between obtaining a test and receiving results is critical. Individuals could potentially expose others if they are infected with COVID-19. The following preventive measures should be taken while awaiting results:

• If a health provider deems that you need a test or you are sick enough to seek testing, you should isolate at home while awaiting your results.

• While isolating at home, take steps to protect others who are in your household. Practice physical distancing (6 feet or more apart) from your loved ones and pets. Ensure that you cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Disinfect all high touch surfaces such as counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, and sinks.

• If you test negative for COVID-19, you probably were not infected at the time your sample was collected. However, that does not mean you will not get sick. The test result only means that you did not have COVID-19 at the time of testing.

