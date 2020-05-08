Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail Health Dept. reports 1 new COVID-19 case in Nelson County on Friday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, May 8, 2020 — One new COVID-19 case was reported in Nelson County Friday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

According to local sources, the county’s latest positive case is a 30-year-old Bardstown man. The additional Nelson County case brings the total number of cases in the six-county Lincoln Trail district to 133.

The total number of cases reported by the Lincoln Trail health department does not include the Hardin County case who is staying with family in Nelson County.

NELSON COUNTY CASES. As of Friday, three Nelson County COVID-19 cases are hospitalized — one more than reported on Thursday.

Five of Nelson County’s COVID-19 cases are on home isolation; 22 have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT. Of the 133 cases in the Lincoln Trail District, 10 patients are hospitalized; 27 are on home isolation; and 93 have recovered.

The Lincoln Trail District Health Department also reported one newl COVID-19-related death on Thursday in Hardin County. This brings the total number of virus-related deaths to 3 in the Lincoln Trail district.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 58

LaRue 6

Marion 17

Meade 17

Nelson 30

Washington 5

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS. According to the CDC, a wide range of symptoms have been reported with COVID-19, spanning from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 after exposure to the virus–therefore the CDC uses the 14-day isolation period for suspected or confirmed cases. While not an inclusive list, some common symptoms include:



▪ Cough

▪ Shortness of breath

▪ Fever

▪ Chills

▪ Muscle pain

▪ Headache

▪ Sore throat

▪ Loss of taste or smell

At the local level, patients have also reported symptoms such as diarrhea and fatigue. Symptoms may appear mild in the beginning and some people have minimal or no symptoms at all. During the recovery period, people with the virus may experience recurring symptoms and alternating periods of feeling better that can last for days or even weeks. It is important to remember that type and severity of symptoms can vary from person to person. A delay in seeking care can worsen the health outcome for any disease. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, contact your health care provider for guidance.

Older adults are considered a high-risk group, but they may not exhibit the typical symptoms with COVID-19. In many cases, senior adults may just seem “off,” or not acting like themselves. In this population, the disease may manifest as a change in eating or sleeping habits, confusion, dizziness or falling. It is important to consider that some older adults may not be able to communicate their symptoms.

-30-