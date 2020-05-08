Posted by admin

Obituary: John Armand Nucci, 75, New Hope

John Armand Nucci, 75, of New Hope, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 13, 1944, in Woburn, Mass. He enjoyed a diversified work history. He was a chef for most of his life starting with his family’s business “Chef’s Partner” in Boston, Mass. He owned and operated a taxicab company and enjoyed sharing stories about the people he met while driving. He manufactured and installed business signs all over the state of Florida. He operated heavy machinery for a quarry and held several other fascinating jobs. After he “retired,” he enjoyed working as an Ambassador at Large with Makers Mark distillery in Loretto. In his sparetime he enjoyed painting and playing his guitar and piano.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Armand and Alice Gorey Nucci.

Survivors include his wife, Tammy Summey Nucci; one daughter, Andrea Adams (Chuck) of Saluda, S.C.; two stepsons, Brett Leger of Elizabethtown and Brandon Leger (Melissa) of Chicago; one brother, Paul Nucci (Nora) of Saint Petersburg, Fla.; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and many dear friends and extended family members.

Cremation was chosen with services to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hosparus of Green River, 295 Campbellsville Byp, Campbellsville, KY 42718.

Mattingly Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

