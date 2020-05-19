Posted by admin

Local donors asked to donate at May 27 blood drive to help return of local surgeries

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, May 8, 2020 — Blood donors in Nelson County are being asked to support a Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) blood drive set for noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Bardstown United Methodist Church, 116 East Flaget Ave.

The KBC blood drive will allow the community to provide support for transfusion that take place at Flaget Memorial Hospital with the return of elective surgeries.

The KBC is a non-profit organization that is the sole blood provider for Flaget Memorial Hospital, and routine holds blood drives at the hospital. However, due to restrictions on visitors to Flaget Hospital due to the pandemic, KBC had to find a new location for its blood drive.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Bardstown United Methodist Church and are so appreciative of the support of Rev. Bradley and the congregation,” said Mandy Brajuha, Director of Marketing for Kentucky Blood Center.

“The Bardstown community has always been so supportive and we hope to have a great turnout to boost the blood supply after an always busy holiday weekend.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KBC is requiring appointments for all donor centers and mobile drives to ensure social distancing.

To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.

On the day of donation, donors can complete their health history questions on a tablet, computer or smartphone prior to coming to the blood drive by using QuickPass. Masks are required based on the current state mandate and donor temperatures will be taken upon arrival and during the screening process.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. Donors must also show a photo I.D. with first and last name, like a state-issued driver’s license. Donors who are 16 years old must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

The Kentucky Blood Center is celebrating more than 50 years of saving lives in Kentucky. KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset.

-30-