Obituary: William R. Brown, 75, Lebanon Junction

William R. Brown, 75, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was a self-employed carpenter and roofer and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction. He also was a lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Beatrice Guffey Brown; one brother, Buddy Brown; and two sisters, Phyllis Lynch and Sarah Thurman.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Morris Brown; two daughters, Samantha Morris and Sandra Brown; four sons, Willie Morris, Jimmy Morris, Troy Morris and Shannon Morris; one sister, Betty Cobb; two brothers, Ritchie and Dennis Brown; 13 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Services and visitation will be private with burial in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery – Central.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.

