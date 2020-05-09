Posted by admin

Recovery task force efforts will help local businesses with post-pandemic recovery

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Members of the Nelson County Recovery Ready Task Force who met Friday for a Zoom press conference included, from top left, Judge Executive Dean Watts, Dr. Will Monarch; Bardstown Bourbon co-founder David Mandell, NCEDA President Kim Huston, City of Bardstown HR Director Greg Ashworth, Mayor Dick Heaton, Councilman David Dones, and Dr. Alan Smith.

Saturday, May 9, 2020 — The combined efforts of local governments and the private sector are developing plans for assisting local businesses reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdown.

The group, the Nelson County Recovery Ready Task Force, announced Friday morning that it has secured 100,000 masks that businesses can purchase in order to be in compliance with the state and federal guidance.

DAVID MANDELL

David Mandell, co-founder of the Bardstown Bourbon Co., was critical in helping secure the masks through his association with YPO, an international organization of chief executive officers.

Right now, finding personal protection equipment (PPE) in quantity at a reasonable price is not an easy task, he said. PPE is a necessary item for businesses to reopen and protect both their employees and their customers.

Mandell said through his YPO contacts, he located a reliable mask supplier who was willing to provide masks at less than half the retail price. Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton said the city wired the company the money last Thursday; the masks are expected to arrive in Bardstown on Monday.

DICK HEATON

The City of Bardstown website will have details this week of how businesses can order masks, Heaton said. The recovery group is recommending that local businesses buy enough masks for not just their employees, but to be able to offer customers complimentary masks if they enter their businesses without have a mask.

The challenge businesses face is how to reopen under the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Andy Beshear.

“While we’re easing restrictions, we still need to maintain current practices,” Heaton said. “It’s imperative we continue to do all the things we need to do for businesses to follow the guidelines.”

MORE TESTING AVAILABLE. Heaton noted that more local COVID-19 testing opportunties are coming online.

In addition to drive-through testing now conducted by First Care Urgent Care of Bardstown, the HMH Bardstown Family Medical Center is offering drive-through testing by appointment for those with symptoms as well as healthcare workers and first-responders.

HELPING LOCAL BUSINESSES. Kim Huston, president of the Nelson County Economic Development Agency, said that Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber of Commerce sent surveys to more than 500 local businesses to see what they needed to reopen and to meet the necessary guidelines.

KIM HUSTON

The chamber has created signage that local businesses can use to announce that masks are “requested” or “required” in order to enter a business. The proper sign will depend on the guidelines specific to each type of business.

For those interested in one of the signs, email Huston at kimhuston@nceda.net.

The chamber and other NCEDA organizations are in discussions now about restaurants who will be able to reopen their dining rooms, but only at 33 percent capacity.

BARDSTOWN SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY PROGRAM. Heaton also updated the group on the city’s small business recovery program.

Heaton said 95 Bardstown businesses qualified for the program, and that grant checks were either sent by mail or will be delivered personally Friday or Monday.

The grant program will distribute a total of $120,000 to city businesses to provide COVID-19 relief.

DEAN WATTS

LOCAL SPORTS. Judge Executive Dean Watts said that with the Governor’s announcement that some youth sports may be allowed later this summer, lower contact sports like baseball or softball may be possible.

As more guidance is available from the state, sports leagues will be able to decide what plans they may wish to make. Watts said those decisions will be left to individual leagues.

TOURISM. Reopening of businesses in Bardstown and Nelson County also means the return of tourism to the area.

Heaton said they expect more Kentuckians will be traveling locally, and Huston and the tourist commission are working out how to market Bardstown and Nelson County as safe destinations to visit.

RESISTANCE TO MASKS. Local businesses are encouraged to keep a supply of complementary masks on hand for customers who wish to enter their businesses but are not wearing a mask. While the state’s guidelines will require employees to wear masks, the state is leaving it to businesses to strong encourage customers to comply with the recommendation that they also wear masks.

JOE PREWITT

EMS Director Joe Prewitt said that local first-responders began wearing masks routinely during all interactions with the public, and that many didn’t like wearing the masks. But they understood the reason for the masks and their important.

“They made wearing the masks their new normal and they’ve been wearing them,” Prewitt said.

“We need to continue to lead by example on masks.”

