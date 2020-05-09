Posted by admin

NC board of education OKs negotiations toward purchase of 92.99-acre tract

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Saturday, May 9, 2020 — CLARIFICATION: As stated in the original version of this story, the Nelson County Board of Education voted at its meeting Tuesday, May 5, 2020, to allow Nelson County Schools Superintendent Wes Bradley to enter into negotiations to purchase a 92.99-acre tract of land located behind Nelson County High School.

In a phone conversation Saturday, Bradley clarified that the property has not yet been purchased and no final price has been reached. The actual purchase of the property won’t happen until acceptable terms are reached between the buyer and seller, and the use of the district’s restricted funds is approved by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE).

The funds proposed for the purchase are restricted funds from past projects the district has accumulated over the years, Bradley said. The BG-1 the board also approved Tuesday requests the KDE’s OK to use those funds for the purchase.

According to Nelson County Property Valuation Administrator records, the property is owned by Kenmore Farm Family LLC, a limited liability corporation formed by members of the Keene family and managed by Howard Keene.

The large tract is bordered on the wast by Caney Fork Road and continues east behind Old Kentucky Home Middle School, the NCHS football field, and to the rear of residential properties along Hill Street.

The Nelson County Board of Education voted to allow Superintendent Wes Bradley to negotiate the purchase of the 92.99 acre tract shown here. The tract is located at the rear of the OKH Middle School and NCHS. The diagonal road at left marked in yellow is Caney Fork Road. The NCHS football field is visible near the lower right corner of the tract. Nelson County PVA image.

GRADUATION PLANS. The board heard initial planning underway for graduation ceremonies that will allow students and families to celebrate the achievement while following the CDC and state guidelines.

Superintendent Wes Bradley said that this year’s graduation will still be a “powerful experience for our graduates, even if it looks a little different.”

The plans are being reviewed by the local health department, according to Robin McCoy, the district’s director of community health and engagement.

SUMMER ACTIVITIES. The board also heard of plans for a “summer of Npowerment” — a program that will offer summer educational activities that students and families.

Chase Goff, the district’s director of student leadership and learning, explained that the activities will be things families can do together, which will include literacy activities.

“The goal of this is to be a hub for parents who want to extend learning,” Goff said.

TENTATIVE BUDGET. District Chief Financial Officer Amy Owens introduced the district’s tentative 2020-2021 budget.

Owens said that based on the information available and the revenues the district can expect from the state and local taxes, she expects next year’s budget to be very similar to the current year’s budget.

The board will vote on the tentative budget at its next meeting on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

