Video: Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton’s COVID-19 update, May 9, 2020

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, May 9, 2020 — Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton provided an update on the COVID-19 crisis and the local response, which includes $120,000 in grants awarded to city businesses for COVID-19 relief, and the local task force’s success in locating a dependable supply of face masks that will enable local businesses to keep their employees and customers safe as local businesses reopen. Running time: About 9 minutes.

Mayor Dick Heaton’s May 9, 2020 update from Bardstown City Hall.

