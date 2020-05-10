Posted by admin

Obituary: Bro. Paul Edward Hagerman, 78, Chaplin

Bro. Paul Edward Hagerman, 78, of Chaplin, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 30, 1941, in Nelson County to the late Clarence Edward and Elsie Coulter Hagerman. He was the retired minister for Van Buren Baptist Church, having served for 18 years. He was the former interim pastor for Wakefield Christian Church and Chaplin Methodist Church, and had a nursing home ministry at Heritage Hall in Lawrenceburg. He was also a farmer, an avid UK fan, and was a member of Greens Chapel United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Paul DeWayne Hagerman; and one sister, Suerene Scrogham.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruby Scrogham Hagerman; two sons, Harold Hagerman and David Hagerman, both of Chaplin; one sister, Faye Morris of Chaplin; and one brother, Bro. Winfred (Betty Sue) Hagerman of Chaplin.

The funeral is private. Burial is in the Greens Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

