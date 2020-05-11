Posted by admin

One new COVID-19 case reported in Nelson County by Lincoln Trail health department

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, May 11, 2020 — One new case of COVID-19 was reported Monday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

According to local sources, the new case is 66-year-old man in the Fairfield area.

The additional case brings Nelson County’s total to 31. Two of those cases remain in the hospital; six remain on home isolation; and 23 have recovered.

An additional COVID-12 case was also reported Monday in Hardin County, bringing that county’s total to 59.

The two new cases bring the number of COVID-19 cases in the six-county Lincoln Trail District to 135.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASES. Of the 135 COVID-19 cases in the district, 8 remain hospitalized; 21 are on home isolation; 102 have recovered.

HEALTHY AT WORK, HOME. The gradual reopening of the economy, known as Healthy at Work, began on May 9 with places of worship. However, this does not eliminate the Healthy at Home requirements put in place by the Governor.

Healthy at Home protocols have been put into place to limit the spread of COVID-19. Individuals who are not returning to work or picking up necessary supplies should continue to remain at home. This is especially important for individuals who are considered high risk (senior adults, those with chronic medical conditions or a compromised immune system).

It is important to remember that Healthy at Work does not signal a return to pre-COVID-19 conditions for the public.

People must be prepared for state and local public health orders to be extended or amended as needed to protect the health of the public. This means that the timeline between Phases could change.

Businesses must have plans in place to be able to meet the ten benchmarks for reopening. If any business sector being reopened cannot comply with minimum requirements, they should wait to reopen until they are able to do so.

Life-sustaining businesses which have remained open are also expected to meet minimum requirements no later than May 11.

The reopening schedule, information on making masks, as well as guidance on industry specific requirements can be found at the “Healthy at Work” tab at kycovid19.ky.gov.

