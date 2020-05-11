Posted by admin

Obituary: Mae Rita Meyer Manby, 86, Cox’s Creek

Mae Rita Meyer Manby, 86, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday May 10, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born May 27, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was member of the Nelson County Homemakers Club, and St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Manby III; her parents, Urban and Elizabeth Toth Meyer; and one brother, David Meyer.

She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Louise (Dan) Duncan of Louisville and Rita Marie (Steve) Holzknecht of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Amanda (Ross) Gamble, James Holzknecht, Zachary Holzknecht, and Nicholas Holzknecht; and two great-grandchildren, Harrison Lee Gamble, and Ella Ann Holzknecht.

Visitation is private, with a memorial Mass at a later date at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church Burial is in Valley of Rest Cemetery in LaGrange.

Memorial contributions may go to Alzheimer’s Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

