Posted by admin

Bloomfield City Council discusses city hall renovations, plans budget workshop

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Monday, May 11, 2020 — The Bloomfield City Council discussed the proposed renovations at Bloomfield City Hall that will create a larger police department area and relocate the city’s offices to another part of the city hall building.

Bloomfield Mayor Chris Dudgeon reviewed the current renovation plans and answer council members’ questions. Right now only one estimate has been obtained from Philip Snyder, which Dudgeon said in April was just a “rough estimate.” The work will involve moving the police department into the area now serving as office space for the mayor and City Clerk.

The total bid was $44,630, which included a manager’s fee. Last month, Dudgeon said Synder’s bid was about $36,000, but that total did not include the manager’s fee.

The council voted to advertise for additional bids on the project.

COVID-19 UPDATE. Dudgeon said there was no date set yet to reopen either City Hall or the water company. He said he would like for the council to be able to hold an in-person meeting at its next council meeting on Monday, June 8, 2020.

BUDGET WORKSHOP. The council discussed meeting for the annual city budget workshop at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 1 at the Northeast Nelson Fire Department building.

In other business, the Bloomfield City Council:

— discussed the proposal to close a portion of Third Street. The road actually is on private property and the property owner is seeking the closure of the road. City attorney Amanda Deaton said the city can proceed and plan to move forward at its next meeting if everything goes well.

— approved changes to the Municipal Road Aid agreement that factor’s in a reduction of the aid from about $17,000 to $15,000.

NEXT UP: The Bloomfield City Council meets next at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020.

-30-