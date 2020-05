Posted by admin

Video: May 11, 2020 Bloomfield City Council meeting

Monday, May 11, 2020 — The Bloomfield City Council met at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 11th via Zoom videoconference. The council voted to advertise for bids for the planned renovations of Bloomfield City Hall, and discussed the closure of Third Street. Running time: About 25 minutes.

