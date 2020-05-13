Posted by admin

Obituary: Gary Wayne Sloan, 70, Hodgenville

Gary Wayne Sloan, 70, of Hodgenville, died Friday May 8, 2020, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. He was born May 30, 1949, in LaRue County to the late Columbus Franklin and Ora Marie Montgomery Sloan. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Ford with 30 years of service, He was a member of 1st Baptist Church of Hodgenville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Margie Williams and Elizabeth Sloan; and four brothers, Randy Sloan, Columbus Sloan Jr., Ossie Sloan and Billie Ray Sloan.

He is survived by two daughters, Chzenise Sloan of Louisville and Jacinta Sloan of Radcliff; six grandchildren, Devin, Aaniya, Kamiya, Jaimier, Fezell 5, and Jaiceon; two great-grandchildren, Ka’Mari and Devin Jr.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a private funeral service Thursday May 14, 2020 with Bro. William Curle officiating. There will be a drive by viewing from 1-3 p.m. underneath the carport at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, with a private burial at Hubbard Cemetery.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

