Lincoln Trail Health Department: No new COVID-19 cases in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 — Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Hardin County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

There were no new cases reported Tuesday in Nelson County. Nelson County’s total of COVID-19 cases remains at 31. Only one of those patients is in the hospital, according to the Lincoln Trail District Health Department. Six are on home isolation, and 24 have recovered.

The additional Hardin County cases bring the number of COVID-19 cases in the six-county Lincoln Trail District to 139.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASES. Of the 139 COVID-19 cases in the district, 7 are hospitalized; 21 are on home isolation; and 107 have recovered.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 63

LaRue 6

Marion 17

Meade 17

Nelson 31

Washington 5

-30-