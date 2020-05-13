Posted by admin

Mayor advises council Walmart to offer free COVID-19 tests starting this Friday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 — Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton announced Tuesday evening that free COVID-19 testing will soon be available at the Bardstown Walmart, at 3795 East John Rowan Blvd.

MAYOR DICK HEATON

Just before Tuesday’s council meeting began, Heaton said he received a call confirming that Walmart will begin offering COVID-19 tests to anyone who wants one free of charge.

Testing is set to begin this Friday, May 15, 2020, and tests are given by appointment only.

Tests will be given from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot.

To make an appointment for a test, go to eTrue North’s testing registration site, www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

Making more testing available in the local area is important as local manufacturers begin to gear back up for production, which will bring thousands of people back to work, Heaton said.

He said he had been in frequent contact with Gov. Andy Beshear’s office seeking help to get more testing opportunities available here.

MASK SUPPLY. The local recovery task force’s successful effort to locate a reliable and affordable supply of masks has already sparked plenty of interest from local business owners, Heaton told the council.

The city took delivery of 100,000 masks on Monday, he said. By late Tuesday, the city had already received orders for 26,000 masks from 78 different companies. Each mask order comes with hand sanitizer produced by one of our local distilleries, Heaton said.

CITY BUDGET. Heaton told the council he hoped to have draft copies of at least parts of the city budget to the council by this Friday. The council will discuss portions of the budget at its May 26th council meeting, and continue budget discussions at its June 2nd working session.

Heaton said he anticipates final reading of the city budget at the council’s June 23rd meeting.

-30-