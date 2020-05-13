Posted by admin

Free Walmart COVID-19 testing can be scheduled online or by telephone

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Free COVID-19 tests will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the parking lot of the Bardstown Walmart from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 — The Bardstown Walmart will offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing starting Friday, May 15, 2020.

Testing will be offered from 7 to 8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, weather permitting. According to Mayor Dick Heaton, the times may be expanded depending on the demand for them.

Appointments are required to get a test. You can schedule an appointment through eTrueNorth’s online portal at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com portal.

Individuals who don’t have access to a computer who wish to schedule a test may call 1-800-635-8611. If all call center agents are busy, leave a message. All messages will be returned within 24 yours.

Individuals may also email eTrueNorth with questions at covid19@etruenorth.com.

TESTING PROTOCOLS. Those being tested will need to wear as mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

You will need to print out and present the voucher you receive after scheduling a test, and you will also need to present your photo ID for verification. The voucher will need to be included with your completed test and turned in.

Those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and sample self-collection. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not able to service those who walk up.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and then dropped in the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.

eTrueNorth will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable Departments of Health.

The site will be staffed by Walmart healthcare professionals. Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.

While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.

RESULTS. Individuals will be able to access their results on www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. They will receive a text and/or email notification when their COVID-19 test results are available.

Average turnaround time is approximately 3 to 5 days from the day of collection.

While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community.

If you have any questions regarding your scheduled appointment, please call 800-635-8611.

-30-