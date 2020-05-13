Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail Health Dept. reports 1 new COVID-19 case Wednesday in Nelson Co.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 — One new case of COVID-19 was reported Wednesday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

According to local sources, patient No. 32 is a 20-year-old Bardstown woman who is currently on home quarantine until May 22, 2020.

In addition to the new Nelson County case, four additional cases were reported in the six-district Lincoln Trail district — 3 new cases in Hardin County and 1 new case in Meade County.

NELSON COUNTY COVID-19 CASES. Of the county’s 32 cases, 1 person remains hospitalized. Six remain on home isolation, and 25 have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL COVID-19 CASES. There are a total of 144 cases of COVID-19 reported in the Lincoln Trail district. Of those, seven are hospitalized; 24 are on home isolation; and 109 have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

There have been four COVID-19-related deaths in the Lincoln Trail district.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 66

LaRue 6

Marion 17

Meade 18

Nelson 32

Washington 5

PLASMA DONORS NEEDED. The American Red Cross, in partnership with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are seeking people who are fully recovered from COVID-19 to sign up to donate plasma. This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as treatment for patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or those judged by a healthcare provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease. People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus.

You may qualify to donate plasma for COVID-19 patients if you meet specific plasma and blood donation eligibility requirements:

A COVID-19 diagnosis confirmed by a laboratory test

Have fully recovered from COVID-19 for at least two weeks

Are at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds (additional weight requirements apply for donors age 18 or older)

Usually, feel well, even if you are being treated for a chronic condition

To learn more, visit the American Red Cross website at https://www.redcross.org. Scroll down to COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program and click on the red “Learn More” box. If you meet the above criteria and are interested in participating, fill out the “Donor Eligibility Form” located at the bottom of the page. A Red Cross representative will follow up with you to confirm eligibility.

-30-