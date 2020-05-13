Posted by admin

City pool to remain closed this summer; other recreation opportunities available

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wedneday, May 13, 2020 — The Bardstown City Pool will not open this summer, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced this week.

The decision is based on Gov. Andy Beshear’s speculation that July may be the earliest that public pools would be allowed to open.

At that late date, it would be difficult to certify and staff lifeguard positions, Steven Portman, assistant director of parks and recreation said in a press release.

This is the first time in 41 years the city pool won’t be able to open for the summer, Daniel Jeffries, rec director said.

The rec department is continue to support safe activites at the city parks and facilities at the Bardstown Community Park, Jones Avenue Park and Woodson/Rogers Park.

Park greenspaces remain open for people to enjoy, and the tennis courts and playgrounds are opened and disinfected daily. The new nature trails at the community park are open and ready for use.

With low-contact sports allowed to start in mid-June, the city’s recreation department is looking to form an adult kickball league.

More information recreational opportunities at the city parks can be found on the parks and recreation Facebook page.

