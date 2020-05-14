Posted by admin

Obituary: William ‘Bill’ Brown, 87, Bardstown

William “Bill” Brown, 87, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born on Nov. 20, 1932, in Nelson County. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War and a former Kentucky state trooper. He was retired from Barton’s Distillery and was a bus driver for the Bardstown City School System. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Lee Brown; one son, James T. Brown; one grandson, Jeremy Brown; his parents, Owen and Margaret Brown; and one brother, Robert O. Brown.

He is survived by three daughters, Stephanie (Rick) Bastin of Nicholasville, Patty (Cliff) Buzick, and Kathy (Charlie) Downs, all of Bardstown; two sons, Billy (Paula) Brown and Mike (Lisa) Brown, both or Bardstown; one brothers, Jerry Brown; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

His visitation will be private and private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to the Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

