Posted by admin

Obituary: Carolyn Marie Weihe-Preston, 73, Lebanon Junction

Carolyn Marie Weihe-Preston, 73, of Lebanon Junction, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Lake Pointe Village in Scottsburg, Ind.

She was preceded in death by one son, Norman Preston Jr.; and her parents, William Harry and Margaret Kern Bouse.

Survivors include one daughter, Shelly White; one son, Larry Weihe; five sisters, Lillian Smith, Jane Moran, Janet Payton, Mena Burden and Sissy Gilbert; two brothers, William Harry Bouse and Joe Bouse; five grandchildren, Mark, Preston, Sheldon, Ashley and Ashton; and two great grandchildren.

Services will be private with cremation to follow.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-