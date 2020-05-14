Posted by admin

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Nelson County; district total now at 145 cases

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 14, 2020 — One new case of COVID-19 was reported Thursday in Hardin County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

No additional cases were reported in Nelson County on Thursday.

NELSON COUNTY COVID-19 CASES. Of the county’s 32 cases, 1 person remains hospitalized; 4 remain on home isolation; and 27 have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL COVID-19 CASES. There are a total of 145 cases of COVID-19 reported in the Lincoln Trail district. Of those cases, six are hospitalized; 17 are on home isolation; and 118 have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

There have been four COVID-19-related deaths in the Lincoln Trail district.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 67

LaRue 6

Marion 17

Meade 18

Nelson 32

Washington 5

LOCAL FACE MASK SOURCE. The local COVID-19 recovery task force has acquired a supply of 100,000 face masks, and has them for sale at cost to local businesses.

The governor’s guidelines require businesses to provide face masks for all employees. The task force is encourage businesses to buy additional masks in order to offer them to customers who may wish to enter their business but do not have a mask.

For information on ordering masks, visit the City of Bardstown website.

