Obituary: Eddie ‘Edro’ Harned, 63, Lebanon Junction

Eddie “Edro” Harned, 63, of Lebanon Junction, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was a project manager for EH Construction and a member of Okolona Christian Church. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff of the CVICU at the University of Kentucky Medical Center for the exceptional, compassionate care they provided.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Raymond Harned and Phyllis Tracy Ray; and his grandparents, William M. and Lucille Tracy and Curtis and Julia Harned.

Survivors include his loving wife, Terry Phillips Harned; two daughters, Lindsay Buege (Kyle) and Kristyn Harned; one son, Clay Harned (Mitsy); three sisters, Angela Sublett, Nancy Coleman and Crystal Ray; and five grandchildren, Piper, Braxton, Avett, Kolton and Penelope.

Services will be private with a public celebration of his life to be held at a later date.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.

