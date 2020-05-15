Posted by admin

Obituary: Dr. Edward Eugene Hord, 96, Bardstown

Dr. Edward Eugene Hord, 96, of Bardstown, formerly of Bloomfield, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Episcopal Church Home in Louisville. He was born Dec. 28, 1923, in New Albany, Ind., to the late Morris Tobias and Loretta Pauline Melmer Hord. He was a 1953 graduate of the University of Louisville Dental School and was a long time dentist in Bloomfield. He was a World War II veteran. He was a member of the Bloomfield Lions Club, St. Michael Catholic Church and he loved to play golf. He was also involved in many other civic activities.

DR. EDWARD EUGENE HORD

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Joyce Hord.

He is survived by two daughters,, Becky (Bob) Lugenbeal of Cox’s Creek and Patty Hord of Cincinnati; one son, Mike (Helen) Hord of Prospect; four grandchildren, Jeff (Jessica), Bryan, Mark, Allison (Matt); and one great-grandchild, Clarke.

The funeral is private with burial in Moffett Cemetery in Milton.

The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Nelson County Community Clinic.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

