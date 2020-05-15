Posted by admin

Obituary: Patricia Ann Yeiser Manigold, 88, Bardstown

Patricia Ann Yeiser Manigold, 88, of Bardstown, died due to natural causes on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, with her son and his loving family in Florida, with whom she had been living for a short time.

PATRICIA ANN YEISER

MANIGOLD

Patty Ann, as she was affectionately called, was born in Owensboro, the youngest daughter of William Thomas and Lottye Belle Yeiser. She lived most of her adult life in Bardstown with her husband of 62 years, Dave. She held a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts from Western Kentucky State University. As a young teacher in Michigan, she met her husband and came back to Kentucky to raise their children. She loved Bardstown and became a dedicated member of the community and the Stephen Foster Music Club.

She served as a public-school teacher, business owner, choir director, theater supporter, tourism promoter and hostess. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she was an active community chamber and PTA member, wonderful singer, talented pianist, voracious reader, dog lover, great friend, partner, and faithful servant of the Lord. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, David Hale Manigold Sr.; her parents; and two siblings, Dudley Yeiser and Dorothy Zabenco.

She is survived by two daughters, Ann Michelle and Belle; one son, David Hale Manigold Jr. (Heather); and four grandchildren; Danielle, Holley, Haley and Morgan.

A Celebration of Life/Memorial for Dave and Pat will be held at a later date in Bardstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go to Dave Manigold’s favorite chairty, The Gary Sinise Foundation in support of veterans, and/or Pat’s charity of choice, Bardstown Baptist Church Music Ministry.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-