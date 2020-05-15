Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Jane Reed Cornish, 72, Louisville

Mary Jane Reed Cornish, 72, of Louisville, formerly of Springfield, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Cornish of Louisville; her mother, Juanita Mudd Reed of Bardstown; two daughters, Christinia Marie (Hal) Moberly of Lexington and Ann Mattingly of Louisville; two sons, James L. (Amy) Mattingly Jr. of Lexington and Brian (Theresa) Mattingly of Springfield; one brother, Jimmie (Crystal) Reed of Bardstown; 14 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.

Cremation was chosen and no services are planned at this time.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

